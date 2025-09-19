Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Acquires Shares of 2,949 Black Hills Corporation $BKH

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new stake in Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Black Hills in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Black Hills in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Black Hills by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 238.0% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. 86.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Black Hills Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Black Hills stock opened at $58.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Black Hills Corporation has a 12-month low of $54.92 and a 12-month high of $65.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.77.

Black Hills Announces Dividend

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Black Hills’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Black Hills has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.000-4.200 EPS. Analysts predict that Black Hills Corporation will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.676 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Bank of America upgraded shares of Black Hills from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Black Hills

Black Hills Profile

(Free Report)

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.