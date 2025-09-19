Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Buys New Shares in Ventas, Inc. $VTR

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ventas by 46.9% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its position in Ventas by 9.9% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 110,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,966,000 after purchasing an additional 9,902 shares in the last quarter. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs bought a new position in Ventas in the first quarter valued at $1,338,000. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in Ventas by 6.6% in the first quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 465,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,003,000 after acquiring an additional 28,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Ventas by 3.1% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 122,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on VTR. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Ventas from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Ventas from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ventas from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ventas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.27.

Ventas Price Performance

VTR stock opened at $68.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.68 and a 12 month high of $71.36. The firm has a market cap of $30.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.30.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Ventas had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Ventas has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.410-3.46 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 446.51%.

Insider Activity at Ventas

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 10,322 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $699,831.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,145,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,678,121. The trade was a 0.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 29,691 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total transaction of $2,033,536.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 168,364 shares in the company, valued at $11,531,250.36. This trade represents a 14.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 277,194 shares of company stock valued at $18,307,501. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ventas

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

