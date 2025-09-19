Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Buys Shares of 1,464 AECOM $ACM

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,464 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its holdings in AECOM by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 304 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in AECOM during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in AECOM by 212.9% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 316 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AECOM during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in AECOM by 37.2% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 413 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Stock Performance

NYSE ACM opened at $133.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.66. The firm has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.99. AECOM has a 12-month low of $85.00 and a 12-month high of $133.78.

AECOM Announces Dividend

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 27.87%. AECOM’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. AECOM has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.200-5.300 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AECOM will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on ACM. Barclays lifted their price objective on AECOM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on AECOM from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective (up previously from $122.00) on shares of AECOM in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered AECOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of AECOM from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, AECOM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at AECOM

In other news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 53,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total transaction of $6,348,277.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

