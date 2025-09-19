Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Buys Shares of 2,955 H&R Block, Inc. $HRB

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in H&R Block in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in H&R Block by 72.1% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in H&R Block by 42.9% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in H&R Block by 21.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in H&R Block by 133.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HRB opened at $50.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.27. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.00 and a 52-week high of $64.90.

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by ($0.54). H&R Block had a net margin of 16.11% and a negative return on equity of 191.38%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. H&R Block has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.850-5.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is 37.58%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HRB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on H&R Block from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Zacks Research cut H&R Block from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price target on H&R Block from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax return preparation solutions, financial products and small business solutions. The company was founded by Henry W. Bloch and Richard A. Bloch on January 25, 1955, and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

