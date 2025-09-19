Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Buys Shares of 7,577 Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. $CON

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new stake in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 19.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 12.4% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 12,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 4.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 65,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

Get Concentra Group Holdings Parent alerts:

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE CON opened at $21.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.38. Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.89 and a 1 year high of $24.32.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Announces Dividend

Concentra Group Holdings Parent ( NYSE:CON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Concentra Group Holdings Parent had a return on equity of 50.84% and a net margin of 7.44%.The business had revenue of $550.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Concentra Group Holdings Parent has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Concentra Group Holdings Parent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Concentra Group Holdings Parent

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Profile

(Free Report)

Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc provides occupational health services in the United States. The company offers occupational and consumer health services, including workers’ compensation injury care, urgent care, clinical testing, preventative care, and employer services, as well as wellness programs through occupational health centers and onsite clinics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Concentra Group Holdings Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentra Group Holdings Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.