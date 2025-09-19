Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Invests $155,000 in Mueller Water Products $MWA

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MWA. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 41,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 9,849 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 22,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 3,303 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 516,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,616,000 after buying an additional 66,243 shares during the last quarter. Palisades Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,362,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $342,000. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MWA stock opened at $25.67 on Friday. Mueller Water Products has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $28.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $380.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.82 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Mueller Water Products has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.72%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 24,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $627,730.75. Following the sale, the director owned 86,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,253,162.45. This trade represents a 21.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Suzanne G. Smith sold 1,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $34,660.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,532.33. The trade was a 62.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,664 shares of company stock valued at $909,819 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

