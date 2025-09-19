Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Invests $156,000 in Viavi Solutions Inc. $VIAV

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 15,539 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 280.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 504,198 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,642,000 after purchasing an additional 371,728 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 554,364 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,203,000 after purchasing an additional 44,618 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 4,384,150 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $49,059,000 after purchasing an additional 948,472 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. 95.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 13,115 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $146,625.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 71,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,557.62. The trade was a 15.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 11,873 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $132,740.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 66,836 shares in the company, valued at $747,226.48. This represents a 15.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,873 shares of company stock valued at $605,095 over the last 90 days. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $12.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.10 and a 1-year high of $12.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.13 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.33.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $290.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Viavi Solutions has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.130-0.14 EPS. Research analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Viavi Solutions from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viavi Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

