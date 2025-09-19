Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Invests $162,000 in Hecla Mining Company $HL

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 26,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the 1st quarter worth about $188,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,959,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,894,000 after acquiring an additional 380,448 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the 1st quarter worth about $333,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,285,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,827,000 after acquiring an additional 739,360 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Hecla Mining by 12.7% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,124,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,411,000 after buying an additional 1,366,700 shares during the period. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hecla Mining

In other news, VP Stuart Maurice Absolom sold 14,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $163,388.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 73,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,428. This trade represents a 16.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of NYSE:HL opened at $10.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Hecla Mining Company has a 52-week low of $4.46 and a 52-week high of $11.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.35 and a beta of 1.29.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $304.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Hecla Mining’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Hecla Mining Company will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hecla Mining Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on HL shares. National Bankshares set a $7.00 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Friday, June 13th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Hecla Mining to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.36.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

