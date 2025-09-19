Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Invests $180,000 in Regions Financial Corporation $RF

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new position in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,674 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RF. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 144,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 17,293 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 169.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 392,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,236,000 after purchasing an additional 246,906 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $1,785,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $1,284,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 9,369,608 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,373,000 after acquiring an additional 931,875 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RF shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.47.

Regions Financial Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $27.41 on Friday. Regions Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $17.74 and a 1 year high of $27.96. The firm has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.09.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Regions Financial had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Regions Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Regions Financial Corporation will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $750,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 90,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,273,784.15. The trade was a 24.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger W. Jenkins acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.48 per share, with a total value of $101,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 6,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,638.84. The trade was a 167.86% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

