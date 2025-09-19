Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Invests $192,000 in CarGurus, Inc. $CARG

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new position in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 5,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in CarGurus by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in CarGurus by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in CarGurus by 695.4% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in CarGurus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 86.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CarGurus

In other news, CEO Zachary Emerson Hallowell sold 1,733 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total transaction of $58,644.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 117,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,960,802.80. The trade was a 1.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total value of $360,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 441,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,940,901.68. The trade was a 2.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,538 shares of company stock valued at $1,427,877. Company insiders own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CARG shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded CarGurus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Citizens Jmp downgraded CarGurus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on CarGurus from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on CarGurus from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CarGurus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.46.

CarGurus Price Performance

Shares of CARG opened at $37.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.54. CarGurus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.65 and a 12 month high of $41.33.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. CarGurus had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 14.12%.The business had revenue of $234.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. CarGurus has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.500-0.580 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CarGurus, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

CarGurus Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

