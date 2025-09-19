Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Invests $202,000 in Spire Inc. $SR

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,022,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,381,000 after buying an additional 229,662 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spire in the 1st quarter worth $73,254,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Spire in the 1st quarter worth $69,889,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 110.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 522,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,872,000 after buying an additional 274,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Republic International Corp boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 433,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,921,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SR opened at $76.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.70. Spire Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.56 and a 52 week high of $79.81.

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $421.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.27 million. Spire had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 11.56%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Spire has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.400-4.60 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Spire Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.785 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.82%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Spire from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $81.00 price objective on Spire and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Spire in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective (down from $81.00) on shares of Spire in a research report on Friday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.20.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

