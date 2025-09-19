Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Invests $208,000 in HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,021,000. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $439,000. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City National Bank of Florida MSD acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare
In related news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.84, for a total value of $1,606,670.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 31,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,194,716.52. This represents a 10.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
HCA Healthcare Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $400.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $93.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $384.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $365.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.98 and a 12 month high of $420.98.
HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $6.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.20 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $18.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.49 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.21% and a negative return on equity of 7,363.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.50 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.500-27.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 EPS for the current year.
HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.11%.
About HCA Healthcare
HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.
