Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Invests $230,000 in Medpace Holdings, Inc. $MEDP

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Medpace by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,186,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,596,000 after purchasing an additional 102,015 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Medpace in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,131,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Medpace by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 582,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,225 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Medpace by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 539,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,470,000 after purchasing an additional 59,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Medpace by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 337,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,830,000 after purchasing an additional 89,347 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on MEDP. Barclays increased their target price on Medpace from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Rothschild Redb cut Medpace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Medpace from $313.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $366.00 target price (up previously from $283.00) on shares of Medpace in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medpace in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medpace currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $422.27.

Insider Activity at Medpace

In other Medpace news, CFO Kevin M. Brady sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.23, for a total transaction of $5,450,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,725,380. The trade was a 66.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 10,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,654,350. This represents a 22.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,266 shares of company stock valued at $74,111,427 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Trading Up 0.8%

MEDP stock opened at $501.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $443.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $353.86. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $250.05 and a 12-month high of $506.55. The company has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 37.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.44.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.10. Medpace had a return on equity of 67.66% and a net margin of 18.74%.The firm had revenue of $603.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Medpace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.760-14.53 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medpace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

