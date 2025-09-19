Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Invests $236,000 in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. $STRL

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,023 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 689.7% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 355.8% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 237 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 107.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 376 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 111.3% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Sterling Infrastructure alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STRL has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Sterling Infrastructure from $265.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.87, for a total transaction of $790,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 29,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,621,379.05. This trade represents a 10.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Infrastructure Trading Up 8.6%

Sterling Infrastructure stock opened at $348.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $280.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 37.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.35. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.34 and a 12-month high of $351.28.

Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.