Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Invests $289,000 in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. $AWI

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,780 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 5.7% during the first quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 5,234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 28.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 1.7% during the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 6,730 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Armstrong World Industries Stock Performance

AWI stock opened at $197.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.46. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.37 and a 12 month high of $200.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $187.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.96.

Armstrong World Industries Dividend Announcement

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $424.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.05 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 39.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. Armstrong World Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.150-7.300 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were given a $0.308 dividend. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 7th. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is currently 18.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AWI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price target (up previously from $158.00) on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $190.00 price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.50.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

Featured Articles

