Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Makes New Investment in AvePoint, Inc. $AVPT

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new position in shares of AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AvePoint during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of AvePoint during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Summit Securities Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AvePoint by 621.7% during the first quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of AvePoint by 2,028.3% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of AvePoint during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 44.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AVPT shares. B. Riley began coverage on AvePoint in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on AvePoint from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on AvePoint in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised AvePoint to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AvePoint presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.80.

AvePoint Trading Up 3.4%

Shares of AVPT opened at $15.96 on Friday. AvePoint, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $20.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -319.14 and a beta of 1.40.

Insider Activity at AvePoint

In other news, insider Brian Michael Brown sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $541,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,155,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,874,703.21. This represents a 2.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,000 shares of company stock worth $1,835,400. Corporate insiders own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

About AvePoint

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.

