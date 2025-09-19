Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Makes New Investment in Donaldson Company, Inc. $DCI

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DCI. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Donaldson by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,167,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 495,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,387,000 after acquiring an additional 111,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 436,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,425,000 after acquiring an additional 6,696 shares during the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Donaldson Price Performance

Donaldson stock opened at $81.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.01. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a one year low of $57.45 and a one year high of $83.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.28.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $980.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.59 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 9.94%.Donaldson’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Donaldson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.080 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Amy C. Becker sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.71, for a total transaction of $1,511,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 44,645 shares in the company, valued at $3,647,942.95. This trade represents a 29.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Trudy A. Rautio sold 31,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total value of $2,550,724.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 29,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,345,226.80. This trade represents a 52.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,900 shares of company stock worth $5,129,264 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DCI. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Donaldson from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Donaldson from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Donaldson from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DCI

About Donaldson

(Free Report)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.