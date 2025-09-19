Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Makes New Investment in Donaldson Company, Inc. $DCI

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DCI. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Donaldson by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,167,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 495,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,387,000 after acquiring an additional 111,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 436,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,425,000 after acquiring an additional 6,696 shares during the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Donaldson Price Performance
Donaldson stock opened at $81.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.01. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a one year low of $57.45 and a one year high of $83.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.28.
Donaldson Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.34%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Amy C. Becker sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.71, for a total transaction of $1,511,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 44,645 shares in the company, valued at $3,647,942.95. This trade represents a 29.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Trudy A. Rautio sold 31,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total value of $2,550,724.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 29,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,345,226.80. This trade represents a 52.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,900 shares of company stock worth $5,129,264 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have recently commented on DCI. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Donaldson from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Donaldson from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Donaldson from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.33.
About Donaldson
Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.
