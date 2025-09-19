Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Makes New Investment in REV Group, Inc. $REVG

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new position in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of REVG. High Ground Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in REV Group in the first quarter worth $59,288,000. Aberdeen Group plc purchased a new stake in REV Group in the first quarter worth $25,796,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in REV Group by 345.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 643,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,346,000 after purchasing an additional 499,328 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in REV Group in the first quarter worth $11,639,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in REV Group in the first quarter worth $6,999,000.

REV Group Price Performance

Shares of REVG stock opened at $59.44 on Friday. REV Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.76 and a 1-year high of $64.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.83 and its 200 day moving average is $42.33. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

REV Group Announces Dividend

REV Group ( NYSE:REVG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.16. REV Group had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 4.51%.The company had revenue of $644.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. REV Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that REV Group, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on REVG. Wall Street Zen raised REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $64.00 price target on REV Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on REV Group from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. DA Davidson increased their price target on REV Group from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded REV Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, REV Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

REV Group Profile

(Free Report)

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

