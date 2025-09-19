Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Makes New Investment in Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. $RYAN

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RYAN. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 281.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty during the first quarter worth $26,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty during the second quarter worth $31,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty during the first quarter worth $35,000. 84.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RYAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Ryan Specialty to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ryan Specialty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryan Specialty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

Insider Transactions at Ryan Specialty

In other Ryan Specialty news, Chairman Patrick G. Ryan purchased 276,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.84 per share, for a total transaction of $14,340,706.56. Following the purchase, the chairman owned 13,699,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,205,874.56. This represents a 2.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of RYAN stock opened at $53.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.08 and a 1 year high of $77.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.92, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.63.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.66. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 48.70%. The firm had revenue of $855.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryan Specialty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. Ryan Specialty’s payout ratio is presently 137.14%.

Ryan Specialty Company Profile

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

