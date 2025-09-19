Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Purchases New Holdings in OPENLANE, Inc. $KAR

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new stake in OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in OPENLANE in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in OPENLANE by 29.0% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in OPENLANE by 19.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in OPENLANE in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in OPENLANE by 34.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get OPENLANE alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KAR shares. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of OPENLANE from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of OPENLANE from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of OPENLANE from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of OPENLANE from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP James P. Coyle sold 194,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total transaction of $5,436,425.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 36,851 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,616.94. The trade was a 84.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Charles S. Coleman sold 59,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $1,658,313.33. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 53,474 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,667.78. This represents a 52.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OPENLANE Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of KAR stock opened at $29.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.41, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.40. OPENLANE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.44 and a 1 year high of $30.93.

OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $481.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.26 million. OPENLANE had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 11.65%. OPENLANE’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OPENLANE, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About OPENLANE

(Free Report)

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OPENLANE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPENLANE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.