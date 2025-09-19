Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Purchases New Shares in Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 97.8% during the first quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 182 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 85.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 39.9% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KEYS shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.38.

Keysight Technologies Stock Up 2.5%

KEYS stock opened at $177.28 on Friday. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.43 and a 1-year high of $186.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $165.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.16.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 10.36%.The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Keysight Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.790-1.85 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.090-7.090 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 12,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $2,010,589.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 115,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,966,528.80. This represents a 9.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.