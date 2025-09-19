Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Purchases Shares of 2,328 The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company $SMG

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 519.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 58,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 48,643 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter worth $226,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter worth $1,011,000. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SMG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Truist Financial set a $80.00 target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.17.

Insider Transactions at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 56,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $3,569,011.66. Following the sale, the director owned 13,217,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $832,975,735.82. This represents a 0.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Scheiwer acquired 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $61.32 per share, for a total transaction of $109,762.80. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 10,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,171.60. This trade represents a 21.46% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 25.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SMG opened at $59.72 on Friday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1 year low of $45.61 and a 1 year high of $93.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.21 and its 200 day moving average is $60.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.58 and a beta of 1.98.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 1.54% and a negative return on equity of 60.46%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. Scotts Miracle-Gro has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.500- EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is 347.37%.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

