Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Purchases Shares of 8,223 Urban Edge Properties $UE

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new stake in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 1.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 6.6% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 3.2% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 68,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Urban Edge Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Urban Edge Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:UE opened at $20.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Urban Edge Properties has a 1-year low of $15.66 and a 1-year high of $23.85.

Urban Edge Properties Announces Dividend

Urban Edge Properties ( NYSE:UE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $113.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.99 million. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 22.86%. Urban Edge Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.400-1.440 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UE shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Urban Edge Properties in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. BTIG Research started coverage on Urban Edge Properties in a research report on Monday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Urban Edge Properties from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Urban Edge Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

About Urban Edge Properties

(Free Report)

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

