Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Purchases Shares of 9,165 Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. $NCLH

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC now owns 17,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 231,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 22,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NCLH shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

Shares of NCLH stock opened at $25.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.64. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $14.21 and a 52 week high of $29.29.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 59.88% and a net margin of 7.52%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Norwegian Cruise Line has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.140-1.140 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.050-2.050 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

(Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.