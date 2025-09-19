Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Purchases Shares of 941 Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. $SFM

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SFM. Balefire LLC bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter valued at $392,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 19.9% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. MRA Advisory Group grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 14.7% in the second quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter valued at $428,000.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SFM. Barclays upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $173.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Sprouts Farmers Market from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprouts Farmers Market

In related news, CTO James H. Bahrenburg sold 4,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.06, for a total transaction of $588,261.52. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 9,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,429.02. This trade represents a 31.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kim Coffin sold 651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.58, for a total value of $92,168.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 11,235 shares in the company, valued at $1,590,651.30. The trade was a 5.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,561 shares of company stock worth $5,828,401 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Down 0.5%

NASDAQ:SFM opened at $122.75 on Friday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.80 and a 12-month high of $182.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.83.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.12. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 5.77%.The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.200-5.320 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.120-1.160 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Market announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 19th that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.