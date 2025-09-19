Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Sells 9,445 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. decreased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 9,445 shares during the period. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,501,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $224,001,000 after acquiring an additional 476,763 shares in the last quarter. Allianz SE boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 281.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz SE now owns 30,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 22,392 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at $529,264,000. Clearline Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 179.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 300,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,597,000 after acquiring an additional 193,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voleon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at $678,000. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $68.52 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $55.85 and a one year high of $93.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.10. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 14.49%.The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. PayPal has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.180-1.220 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.150-5.300 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PYPL. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price objective on PayPal from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $75.00 price objective on PayPal in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PayPal

Insider Activity at PayPal

In related news, insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $288,801.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 48,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,364,235.37. The trade was a 7.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total value of $265,282.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,174,279.68. The trade was a 18.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,102 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,607 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.