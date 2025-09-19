Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Takes $153,000 Position in Privia Health Group, Inc. $PRVA

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PRVA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,488,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,110,000 after acquiring an additional 246,393 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 9,475 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 18,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 10,126 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 153.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 219,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,298,000 after purchasing an additional 133,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $940,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:PRVA opened at $22.60 on Friday. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.47 and a fifty-two week high of $26.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 205.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Privia Health Group had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $521.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Privia Health Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

PRVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Thursday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Privia Health Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.58.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

