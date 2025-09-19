Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Takes $158,000 Position in Otter Tail Corporation $OTTR

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new stake in Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Otter Tail by 1,116.4% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Otter Tail by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in shares of Otter Tail by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 9,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 5,209 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Otter Tail by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.32% of the company’s stock.
Otter Tail Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:OTTR opened at $83.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Otter Tail Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $71.66 and a fifty-two week high of $88.36.
Otter Tail Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.88%.
About Otter Tail
Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator markets.
