Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Takes $197,000 Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. $BURL

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 19.5% during the second quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 250.9% during the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the first quarter valued at about $1,043,000. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 66.3% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 5,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.5% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 675,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,033,000 after acquiring an additional 3,672 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores Stock Up 0.7%

BURL stock opened at $264.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.79. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.92 and a fifty-two week high of $309.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.32. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 42.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Burlington Stores’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Burlington Stores has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.5-1.600 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 9.190-9.590 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BURL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $280.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Burlington Stores from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Burlington Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $344.29.

Insider Activity at Burlington Stores

In other news, CAO Stephen Ferroni sold 1,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $315,843.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,906.25. The trade was a 31.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.64, for a total value of $99,388.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 65,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,483,118.56. This represents a 0.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Articles

