Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Takes $204,000 Position in Southwest Gas Corporation $SWX

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new stake in Southwest Gas Corporation (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 20.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,163,000. WBI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,880,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 105.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 18.0% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 40,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 6,210 shares during the period. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Southwest Gas from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Wall Street Zen raised Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Southwest Gas from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.25.

Southwest Gas Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE SWX opened at $79.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. Southwest Gas Corporation has a 52 week low of $64.69 and a 52 week high of $80.54.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 4.06%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Corporation will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Gas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.54%.

Southwest Gas Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

