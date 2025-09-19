Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Takes $213,000 Position in Alkermes plc $ALKS

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 477,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,757,000 after purchasing an additional 27,136 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Alkermes during the 1st quarter valued at $1,403,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 2,422.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 881,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,100,000 after purchasing an additional 846,861 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 85,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 17,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALKS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Alkermes to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.85.

Alkermes Price Performance

ALKS opened at $28.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.53. Alkermes plc has a 1-year low of $25.17 and a 1-year high of $36.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.72.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $390.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.20 million. Alkermes had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Alkermes has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.030-1.210 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alkermes plc will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Alkermes Profile

(Free Report)

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.