Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Takes $262,000 Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. $FR

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Delphi Management Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $1,220,000. Kera Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 38.4% in the second quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.3% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 257,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,871,000 after buying an additional 10,518 shares in the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $843,000. Finally, Invst LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $687,000. 99.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.80.

First Industrial Realty Trust Trading Up 1.2%

NYSE:FR opened at $52.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.12. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.31 and a 12-month high of $58.17.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $180.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.46 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 38.70%.First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. First Industrial Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.880-2.960 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Industrial Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 86.83%.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

