Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Takes Position in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. $BFH

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 5,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC now owns 27,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Bread Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 157,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,904,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares in the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bread Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Bread Financial

In other news, Director John J. Fawcett purchased 1,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $61.79 per share, with a total value of $63,458.33. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,302 shares in the company, valued at $636,560.58. The trade was a 11.07% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Bread Financial Trading Up 3.5%

Shares of BFH stock opened at $63.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.46. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.21 and a twelve month high of $68.01.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.29. The firm had revenue of $929.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.69 million. Bread Financial had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. Bread Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Bread Financial declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Bread Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is presently 14.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on BFH. BTIG Research set a $105.00 price target on shares of Bread Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Bread Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Bread Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.91.

Get Our Latest Report on BFH

About Bread Financial

(Free Report)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bread Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bread Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.