Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Takes Position in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. $CWAN

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 979.4% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 714.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Clearwater Analytics alerts:

Clearwater Analytics Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of CWAN stock opened at $19.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.73. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.98 and a 12-month high of $35.71.

Clearwater Analytics ( NYSE:CWAN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $181.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.16 million. Clearwater Analytics had a return on equity of 3.23% and a net margin of 73.74%.The company’s revenue was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Clearwater Analytics announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Clearwater Analytics news, CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 46,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $944,875.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 895,663 shares in the company, valued at $18,020,739.56. This trade represents a 4.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Souvik Das sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total transaction of $205,700.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 121,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,500,262.93. This trade represents a 7.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 219,323 shares of company stock worth $4,652,514 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CWAN. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Piper Sandler set a $27.00 price target on Clearwater Analytics and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics Profile

(Free Report)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.