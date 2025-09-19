Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Takes Position in Laureate Education $LAUR

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new stake in Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Laureate Education in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Laureate Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Laureate Education by 260.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laureate Education in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Laureate Education by 1,875.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Laureate Education currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

NASDAQ:LAUR opened at $29.61 on Friday. Laureate Education has a 12-month low of $15.15 and a 12-month high of $30.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.79.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06. Laureate Education had a return on equity of 29.46% and a net margin of 16.41%.The business had revenue of $524.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Laureate Education has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Laureate Education will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

