Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Takes Position in Portland General Electric Company $POR

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 62.6% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 113.1% during the first quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the first quarter valued at about $52,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Maria M. Pope sold 18,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $803,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 194,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,250,737.50. This represents a 8.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Lewis sold 1,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $77,673.70. Following the sale, the director owned 13,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,710.90. This trade represents a 12.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,436 shares of company stock worth $988,388. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

POR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research raised Portland General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.40.

Portland General Electric Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE POR opened at $42.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.63. Portland General Electric Company has a 52 week low of $39.54 and a 52 week high of $49.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $807.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.97 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 8.43%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Portland General Electric has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.130-3.330 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Portland General Electric Company will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Portland General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 77.49%.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

