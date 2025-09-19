Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Takes Position in Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. $SBRA

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Sabra Healthcare REIT during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 379.6% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sabra Healthcare REIT during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 61.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sabra Healthcare REIT during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. 99.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sabra Healthcare REIT Stock Up 0.9%

SBRA opened at $18.86 on Friday. Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.60 and a fifty-two week high of $20.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.72 and a 200-day moving average of $18.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.88.

Sabra Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement

Sabra Healthcare REIT ( NASDAQ:SBRA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Sabra Healthcare REIT had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 24.87%.The company had revenue of $189.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.64 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sabra Healthcare REIT has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.450-1.470 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.4%. Sabra Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 157.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SBRA shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on Sabra Healthcare REIT from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Sabra Healthcare REIT from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Sabra Healthcare REIT from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. JMP Securities raised their target price on Sabra Healthcare REIT from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Sabra Healthcare REIT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Sabra Healthcare REIT Company Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Tustin, CA.

