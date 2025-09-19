First Community Trust NA Has $10.29 Million Stake in Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

First Community Trust NA lessened its holdings in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,679 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 8.4% of First Community Trust NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. First Community Trust NA’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 15,716 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,733,000 after buying an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. now owns 2,253 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 6,322 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 73,577 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $36,604,000 after purchasing an additional 5,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $508.45 on Friday. Microsoft Corporation has a 12 month low of $344.79 and a 12 month high of $555.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.28, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $511.42 and a 200-day moving average of $457.02.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.30. Microsoft had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 36.15%.The company had revenue of $76.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Microsoft has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 24.34%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MSFT. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, August 29th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $515.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $612.54.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 149,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.78, for a total transaction of $75,315,699.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 790,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,206,272.56. This represents a 15.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 4,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.32, for a total value of $2,557,502.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 39,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,624,012.52. This trade represents a 11.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

