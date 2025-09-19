First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Short Interest Update

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 2,060,000 shares, an increase of 25.6% from the August 15th total of 1,640,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 414,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 414,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Friday, June 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of First Financial Bancorp. from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Hovde Group started coverage on First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

Insider Activity at First Financial Bancorp.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Financial Bancorp.

In other news, CEO Archie M. Brown sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $309,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 240,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,971,687.89. The trade was a 4.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas Murray Obrien sold 7,383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $195,944.82. Following the transaction, the director owned 46,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,579.20. This represents a 13.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FFBC. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 0.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,340,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,777,000 after purchasing an additional 10,470 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 2.8% in the first quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 893,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,325,000 after buying an additional 24,690 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 9.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 840,851 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,399,000 after buying an additional 72,165 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 22.7% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 786,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,076,000 after acquiring an additional 145,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 1.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 749,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,713,000 after acquiring an additional 7,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp. Trading Up 3.2%

NASDAQ FFBC opened at $26.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.02. First Financial Bancorp. has a twelve month low of $21.10 and a twelve month high of $31.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.25 and its 200 day moving average is $24.51.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $226.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.95 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 19.41%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Bancorp. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from First Financial Bancorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company offers checking, savings, and money-market accounts; and accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

