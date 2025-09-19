FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE) Receives $46.31 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.3077.

FE has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group set a $44.00 price target on shares of FirstEnergy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, August 25th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective (down previously from $47.00) on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

View Our Latest Report on FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Price Performance

NYSE:FE opened at $43.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.41. FirstEnergy has a one year low of $37.58 and a one year high of $44.58. The company has a market cap of $25.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.50.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. FirstEnergy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.600 EPS. Equities analysts expect that FirstEnergy will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.76%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FirstEnergy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FE. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 19,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 11,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 62,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 105,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,179,000 after acquiring an additional 33,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

About FirstEnergy

(Get Free Report)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.