Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF $FLGB Stake Lessened by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB – Free Report) by 54.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,239 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 86,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 4,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period.

Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FLGB opened at $32.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $808.51 million, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.12. Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $32.41.

Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF Profile

The Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (FLGB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE UK RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies from the United Kingdom. FLGB was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

