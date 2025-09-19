FrontView REIT (FVR) and Its Competitors Head-To-Head Review

FrontView REIT (NYSE:FVR – Get Free Report) is one of 111 public companies in the “REIT – EQTY TRUST – OTHER” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare FrontView REIT to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for FrontView REIT and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FrontView REIT 1 2 2 0 2.20 FrontView REIT Competitors 1779 6958 7671 232 2.38

FrontView REIT presently has a consensus price target of $15.10, suggesting a potential upside of 10.95%. As a group, “REIT – EQTY TRUST – OTHER” companies have a potential upside of 11.98%. Given FrontView REIT’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe FrontView REIT has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio FrontView REIT $66.68 million -$22.21 million -12.72 FrontView REIT Competitors $1.52 billion $129.05 million 40.58

This table compares FrontView REIT and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

FrontView REIT’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than FrontView REIT. FrontView REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.9% of shares of all “REIT – EQTY TRUST – OTHER” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of FrontView REIT shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of shares of all “REIT – EQTY TRUST – OTHER” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

FrontView REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.86 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. FrontView REIT pays out -80.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “REIT – EQTY TRUST – OTHER” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.7% and pay out -59.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. FrontView REIT is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares FrontView REIT and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FrontView REIT -43.21% -5.48% -3.33% FrontView REIT Competitors -1.05% -3.69% 0.83%

Summary

FrontView REIT peers beat FrontView REIT on 12 of the 14 factors compared.

FrontView REIT Company Profile

FrontView REIT specializes in real estate investing.

