Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULTP) Trading Up 0.3% After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULTP – Get Free Report) shot up 0.3% on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $20.83 and last traded at $20.58. 45,909 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 408% from the average session volume of 9,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.51.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.3203 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.2%.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

Fulton Financial Trading Up 0.2%

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.94.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.