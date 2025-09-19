FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Centerra Gold Issued By Cormark

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Centerra Gold in a report released on Monday, September 15th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will earn $0.72 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.97. Cormark also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CG. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded Centerra Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Centerra Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centerra Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$12.47.

TSE:CG opened at C$12.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.66 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.77. Centerra Gold has a 52 week low of C$7.72 and a 52 week high of C$13.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.31%.

Centerra Gold Inc is a Canadian-based gold mining company focused on operating, developing, exploring and acquiring gold and copper properties in North America, Türkiye, and other markets worldwide. Centerra operates two mines: the Mount Milligan Mine in British Columbia, Canada, and the Öksüt Mine in Türkiye.

