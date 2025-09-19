FY2025 EPS Estimates for Centerra Gold Decreased by Analyst

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Free Report) – Cormark reduced their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Centerra Gold in a report released on Monday, September 15th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.71. The consensus estimate for Centerra Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.59 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CGAU. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Monday. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Centerra Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centerra Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.83.

Centerra Gold Stock Performance

Shares of Centerra Gold stock opened at $9.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.05. Centerra Gold has a one year low of $5.41 and a one year high of $9.43.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $288.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.42 million. Centerra Gold had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 6.21%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,649,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,241,000 after buying an additional 323,860 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 150,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 76,903 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,521,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,183,000 after buying an additional 1,049,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 138,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 14,985 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 21st. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

About Centerra Gold

(Get Free Report)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.