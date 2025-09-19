FY2025 EPS Estimates for nLight Boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald

nLight (NASDAQ:LASR – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of nLight in a report issued on Monday, September 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst T. Jensen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.40) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.45). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $33.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for nLight’s current full-year earnings is ($1.10) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for nLight’s FY2026 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LASR. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on nLight from $12.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Benchmark increased their price target on nLight from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on nLight from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of nLight in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of nLight in a report on Thursday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, nLight presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.42.

NASDAQ LASR opened at $31.20 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.84 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 4.41. nLight has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $31.67.

nLight (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $61.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.24 million. nLight had a negative return on equity of 19.12% and a negative net margin of 21.66%.The company’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. nLight has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS.

In related news, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 35,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total value of $1,010,858.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,513,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,113,534.86. This trade represents a 1.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Joseph John Corso sold 38,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total value of $1,083,054.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 273,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,726,508.22. This represents a 12.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 346,155 shares of company stock worth $9,371,219. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LASR. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in nLight in the 1st quarter worth $6,763,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in nLight by 140.4% in the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,207,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,383,000 after buying an additional 705,215 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in nLight in the 2nd quarter worth $11,810,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in nLight in the 2nd quarter worth $6,778,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its position in shares of nLight by 29.5% during the first quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,319,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,256,000 after purchasing an additional 300,924 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor lasers with various ranges of power levels, wavelengths, and output fiber sizes; and programmable and serviceable fiber lasers for use in industrial and aerospace and defense applications.

