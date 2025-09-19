FY2025 EPS Estimates for Progressive Increased by Analyst

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2025 earnings estimates for Progressive in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 17th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $18.65 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $17.92. The consensus estimate for Progressive’s current full-year earnings is $14.68 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Progressive’s Q4 2025 earnings at $4.13 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $4.60 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.70 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $4.14 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $5.22 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Progressive in a report on Friday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets set a $252.00 target price on Progressive in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen raised Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Progressive from $347.00 to $343.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Progressive from $280.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.44.

NYSE:PGR opened at $241.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $245.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $263.75. Progressive has a 1-year low of $228.54 and a 1-year high of $292.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.32.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $20.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.39 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 12.66%.The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 114.0% in the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 92 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Progressive by 210.0% during the 1st quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Progressive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In related news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 6,232 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.16, for a total value of $1,509,141.12. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 27,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,742,703.04. The trade was a 18.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 30,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.12, for a total value of $7,423,399.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 506,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,741,523.40. This trade represents a 5.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,062 shares of company stock worth $32,217,635 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 2nd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 2.25%.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

