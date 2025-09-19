FY2025 EPS Estimates for Rezolve AI Raised by HC Wainwright

Rezolve AI PLC (NASDAQ:RZLV – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright raised their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Rezolve AI in a research report issued on Monday, September 15th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.21). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rezolve AI’s current full-year earnings is ($0.09) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Rezolve AI’s FY2026 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RZLV. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Rezolve AI in a research report on Friday, August 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (up from $4.25) on shares of Rezolve AI in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.31.

Rezolve AI Trading Down 3.1%

NASDAQ:RZLV opened at $6.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.55. Rezolve AI has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $10.76.

Institutional Trading of Rezolve AI

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rezolve AI during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rezolve AI during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rezolve AI during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Rezolve AI during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rezolve AI during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rezolve AI Company Profile

Rezolve AI Plc operates in the mobile commerce industry with its cutting-edge engagement platform powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning. It develops AI-based mobile commerce and engagement solutions, simplifying the purchasing process by providing relevant information and facilitating seamless transactions with a single tap.

