FY2025 EPS Estimates for Southern Cut by Zacks Research

Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) – Zacks Research reduced their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Southern in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 17th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the utilities provider will earn $4.21 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.22. The consensus estimate for Southern’s current full-year earnings is $4.29 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Southern’s Q1 2026 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.18 EPS and Q2 2027 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Southern from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Southern from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Southern from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.92.

Southern Stock Down 0.1%

SO opened at $91.53 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.50 and a 200-day moving average of $91.17. The company has a market capitalization of $100.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.41. Southern has a fifty-two week low of $80.46 and a fifty-two week high of $96.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.08). Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 15.10%.The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Southern has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.500-1.500 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.200-4.300 EPS.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.09%.

Insider Activity at Southern

In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 13,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,010.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 93,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,897,795. The trade was a 12.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southern

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 35.8% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 116,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,672,000 after purchasing an additional 30,618 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp raised its position in Southern by 1,982.6% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 5,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 5,353 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 21,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 4,005 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in Southern by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 268,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,670,000 after buying an additional 17,111 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,658,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

