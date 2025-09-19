FY2025 EPS Forecast for Helmerich & Payne Lowered by Analyst

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial dropped their FY2025 earnings estimates for Helmerich & Payne in a research note issued on Monday, September 15th. Capital One Financial analyst D. Becker now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $1.18 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.29. The consensus estimate for Helmerich & Payne’s current full-year earnings is $2.93 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.20 EPS and Q3 2027 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down from $19.00) on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $22.20.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of HP stock opened at $21.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Helmerich & Payne has a 1 year low of $14.65 and a 1 year high of $37.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.39 and a beta of 0.95.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a positive return on equity of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Helmerich & Payne Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is -303.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Helmerich & Payne

In other news, CAO Sara Marie Momper sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total transaction of $119,461.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 21,908 shares in the company, valued at $390,619.64. This represents a 23.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helmerich & Payne

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HP. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2,433.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 29.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 27.4% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 4,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

